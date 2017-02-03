Featured on The Blitz

2-3-17 Shawn Wayans

Details
Date: Friday, 03 February 2017
Actor/Comedian, Shawn Wayans, drops by the show.

2-2-17 Hack the Blitz

Details
Date: Thursday, 02 February 2017
A radio station got hacked and played anti-Trump hate rap.  So, we give you the chance to hack the Blitz.

2-1-17 Tom Brady Protection

Details
Date: Wednesday, 01 February 2017
Gisele gave Tom Brady a gift to protect him and Loper is convinced he is now jinxed.

2-1-17 Scientology

Details
Date: Wednesday, 01 February 2017
The Scientology world is currently being turned upside down by former star members.

Here are your Performers for Trump's Inauguration
Thursday January 19

Here are your Performers for Trump's Inauguration

​The day will soon be upon us. Donald Trump's inauguration…
Man goes crazy in Apple store
Monday December 19

Man goes crazy in Apple store

​A French man seemed to not be happy with Apple…
UFC 206 - Matt Brown goes to WAR!
Thursday December 08

UFC 206 - Matt Brown goes to WAR!

​Central Ohio's own and Loper's good friend Matt Brown takes on…
Man fights kangaroo
Monday December 05

Man fights kangaroo

​A man in Australia punches a kangaroo to try to…
Man builds backyard Roller Coaster
Monday December 05

Man builds backyard Roller Coaster

Check this video out of a Seattle man who built…
Homeless Man Builds a Compound.
Monday November 28

Homeless Man Builds a Compound.

​A homeless man living under the 110 Freeway in LA…
Predictions on
Friday November 25

Predictions on "The Game"

Buckeye great, Jeff Logan, was in this morning and we…
Goldberg shocks the Universe at Survivor Series
Monday November 21

Goldberg shocks the Universe at Survivor Series

​Hyped as Fantasy Warfare, Goldberg faced off against Brock Lesnar…
OSU vs Mich St. Predictions
Friday November 18

OSU vs Mich St. Predictions

Buckeye great, Jeff Logan, stopped by today and we made…

From The Blitz Jocks

Black Sabbath's Final Performance
Saturday February 04

Black Sabbath's Final Performance

Well that's a wrap for Ozzy, Tony, and Geezer. The final note has rung out on Black Sabbath's touring career. The…
by Handsome Joe 
A7X Lullabys!
Friday February 03

A7X Lullabys!

A few months ago, I wrote about the joy that is Rockabye Baby! and their Iron Maiden cover album. Well…
by Hagar 
NEW ALBUM FRIDAY - 2.3.17
Friday February 03

NEW ALBUM FRIDAY - 2.3.17

NEW ALBUM FRIDAY:Afterlife - Vicious Cycle EPBIG SEAN - I DecidedBig Wreck - Grace StreetBlack Star Riders - Heavy FireGalactic…
by Hales 
Full Interview - Bobby
Sunday January 29

Full Interview - Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth (Overkill)

​Had a fun and insightful conversation with Overkill vocalist Bobby Blitz on The Blitz! We discussed our mutual love for hiking,…
by Hales 
Metal Shop Lineup - 1.29.17
Sunday January 29

Metal Shop Lineup - 1.29.17

Ft. guest Bobby Blitz of OverkillOverkill - Hello From The GutterImmolation - Destructive CurrentsNile - Sacrifice Unto SebekOverkill - IronboundPalisades…
by Hales 
Local Stuff Lineup - 1.29.17
Sunday January 29

Local Stuff Lineup - 1.29.17

Lovesick Radio - Numb Me UpDaymare - LeavesPaper Lung - Pick A SideMari Jayn - CreaturesGudger - Chemical WarfareOhio On…
by Hales 
Ronnie James Dio Hologram
Saturday January 28

Ronnie James Dio Hologram

So if you've ever wanted to see Dio live you may still have a chance. The folks at Eyellusion have…
by Handsome Joe 
World's Largest Band Plays Nirvana!
Saturday January 28

World's Largest Band Plays Nirvana!

A few months ago, I posted a video of the Rockin' 1000 playing the Foo Fighters Learn To Fly. Well the…
by Hagar 
New Mastodon Album
Saturday January 28

New Mastodon Album

​Mastodon officially announced their new album 'Emperor of Sand,' and released an animated video for the song "Sultan's Curse."  The 'Emperor of the Sand'…
by Handsome Joe 
NEW ALBUM FRIDAY - 1.27.17
Friday January 27

NEW ALBUM FRIDAY - 1.27.17

NEW ALBUM FRIDAY:Annihilator - Triple ThreatBETRAYING THE MARTYRS - The Resilientdangerkids - Blacklist_DESERTED FEAR - Dead Shores RisingFight The Fight…
by Hales 
Check Out Corey Taylor Covering David Bowie!
Thursday January 26

Check Out Corey Taylor Covering David Bowie!

If you have not yet heard, there is a "Celebrating David Bowie" tour that is circling the globe to honor…
by Hagar 
Metal Shop Lineup - 1.22.17
Sunday January 22

Metal Shop Lineup - 1.22.17

Destroy The Runner - SaintsSepultura - Phantom SelfHeathen - HypnotizedThe Browning - BloodlustSpineshank - Beginning of the EndFrom First To…
by Hales 
Local Stuff Lineup - 1.22.17
Sunday January 22

Local Stuff Lineup - 1.22.17

No Dice - MonochromeThe Turbos - Circlesmr.phylzzz - flyzzzUndergrads - SilvertoesFormer - Bloody HandsSecond Echo - InnocentPersonal Public - Under…
by Hales 
Rammstein's 'Paris' To Get Theatrical Release
Sunday January 22

Rammstein's 'Paris' To Get Theatrical Release

Earlier in the week, Rammstein announced a new concert film, Paris, was on the way. Screenings will be held in roughly…
by Handsome Joe 
Check Out Jonathon Davis's New Shirt!
Thursday January 19

Check Out Jonathon Davis's New Shirt!

The lead singer of KoRn has launched a new t-shirt line to help solve the issue of bullying. Davis is…
by Hagar 
Inside a $250 million LA Mansion
Thursday January 19

Inside a $250 million LA Mansion

​I get the sense that the production costs of this video are more than most houses in Central Ohio. According to…
by Nuber 
Here are your Performers for Trump's Inauguration
Thursday January 19

Here are your Performers for Trump's Inauguration

​The day will soon be upon us. Donald Trump's inauguration to become the 45th President of the United States of…
by Loper & Randi 
Metal Shop Lineup - 1.15.17
Sunday January 15

Metal Shop Lineup - 1.15.17

Amorphis - House Of SleepCode Orange - Kill The CreatorPrimal Fear - Final EmbraceCarnifex - Lie To My FaceMeridian -…
by Hales 
Local Stuff Lineup - 1.15.17
Sunday January 15

Local Stuff Lineup - 1.15.17

8lb Pressure - Sick Of ItHarmless Habit - UnderclassRobot Lords Of Tokyo - Burn The SkyVice On Victory - I'm…
by Hales 
Smashing Pumpkins Original Lineup Reunion!
Saturday January 14

Smashing Pumpkins Original Lineup Reunion!

​Alright everyone I need to be honest with you, I don't like the Smashing Pumpkins. (I'm sorry) But, I am…
by Hagar 
NEW ALBUM FRIDAY - 1.13.17
Friday January 13

NEW ALBUM FRIDAY - 1.13.17

NEW ALBUM FRIDAY:ACCEPT - Restless and Live DVD/CDBlack Anvil - And WasCode Orange - ForeverOfficial GRAVE DIGGER Fan Site -…
by Hales 
Check Out the Singer of Anthrax Rocking the National Anthem!
Monday January 09

Check Out the Singer of Anthrax Rocking the National Anthem!

Many rock and metal icons have put their spin on the Star-Spangled Banner over the years. From Pearl Jam to…
by Hagar 
Metal Shop Lineup - 1.8.17
Sunday January 08

Metal Shop Lineup - 1.8.17

36 Crazyfists - BloodworkOverkill - Mean, Green, Killing MachineBehemoth - Conquer AllStructures - BuriedWe Came As Romans - RegenerateThe Agonist…
by Hales 
Local Stuff Lineup - 1.8.17
Sunday January 08

Local Stuff Lineup - 1.8.17

​Scars Like Mine - The Death Of MeEmbassy - GravityOvergrow - EaseCreature Comforts - BendEveryone Leaves - Seeing RedCitizens Brigade…
by Hales 
Starset 360 Degree
Saturday January 07

Starset 360 Degree "Ricochet" Video

Check out the new Starset video "Ricochet" from the upcoming album Vessels due out January 20th.
by Handsome Joe 

