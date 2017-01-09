Featured on The Blitz

Arrow
Arrow
ArrowArrow
Slider

Today on The Blitz

Win Stuff on The Blitz

Loper & Randi

  1. Loper & Randi
  2. Latest Podcasts
  3. Latest Blogs
  4. Latests Vlogs

Loper & Randi HomePodcast PageBlogs & PhotosVideos & VlogsFeatures

1-9-17 Coach Douche

Details
Date: Monday, 09 January 2017
An opposing coach yelled something at a mini Loper and Daddy Loper was not happy about it.

1-9-17 Running On Empty

Details
Date: Monday, 09 January 2017
Loper loves to tempt fate by continuing to drive with low fuel light on.

1-6-17 Randi's Pizza Guy

Details
Date: Friday, 06 January 2017
Randi unknowingly insulted her pizza guy, but he knew it.  One of the mini Lopers calls in to  talk about it.

1-6-17 Josh Blue

Details
Date: Friday, 06 January 2017
Comedian, Josh Blue, stops by to crack us up.

Loading Player...

All sermons
Man goes crazy in Apple store
Monday December 19

Man goes crazy in Apple store

​A French man seemed to not be happy with Apple…
UFC 206 - Matt Brown goes to WAR!
Thursday December 08

UFC 206 - Matt Brown goes to WAR!

​Central Ohio's own and Loper's good friend Matt Brown takes on…
Man fights kangaroo
Monday December 05

Man fights kangaroo

​A man in Australia punches a kangaroo to try to…
Man builds backyard Roller Coaster
Monday December 05

Man builds backyard Roller Coaster

Check this video out of a Seattle man who built…
Homeless Man Builds a Compound.
Monday November 28

Homeless Man Builds a Compound.

​A homeless man living under the 110 Freeway in LA…
Predictions on
Friday November 25

Predictions on "The Game"

Buckeye great, Jeff Logan, was in this morning and we…
Goldberg shocks the Universe at Survivor Series
Monday November 21

Goldberg shocks the Universe at Survivor Series

​Hyped as Fantasy Warfare, Goldberg faced off against Brock Lesnar…
OSU vs Mich St. Predictions
Friday November 18

OSU vs Mich St. Predictions

Buckeye great, Jeff Logan, stopped by today and we made…
CONVERSE RELEASES WATER PROOF CHUCK'S!
Monday November 07

CONVERSE RELEASES WATER PROOF CHUCK'S!

Converse Chuck Taylor Allstars are always a staple at rock…

From The Blitz Jocks

Metal Shop Lineup - 1.8.17
Sunday January 08

Metal Shop Lineup - 1.8.17

36 Crazyfists - BloodworkOverkill - Mean, Green, Killing MachineBehemoth - Conquer AllStructures - BuriedWe Came As Romans - RegenerateThe Agonist…
by Hales 
Local Stuff Lineup - 1.8.17
Sunday January 08

Local Stuff Lineup - 1.8.17

​Scars Like Mine - The Death Of MeEmbassy - GravityOvergrow - EaseCreature Comforts - BendEveryone Leaves - Seeing RedCitizens Brigade…
by Hales 
Starset 360 Degree
Saturday January 07

Starset 360 Degree "Ricochet" Video

Check out the new Starset video "Ricochet" from the upcoming album Vessels due out January 20th.
by Handsome Joe 
If You Decide to Travel Abroad, Don't Be This Guy
Thursday January 05

If You Decide to Travel Abroad, Don't Be This Guy

​Sorry to break any aspiring correction officer's heart, but your badge is powerless in other countries. Taking the Bouncer's photo at the end…
by Nuber 
This is the Best Metallica Cover Ever. I Promise.
Wednesday January 04

This is the Best Metallica Cover Ever. I Promise.

​Seriously guys, tell me this isn't the funniest thing you've seen today!
by Hagar 
Metal Shop Lineup - 1.1.17
Saturday December 31

Metal Shop Lineup - 1.1.17

New Years Day - Kill Or Be KilledMutiny Within - Archetype Of DestructionSavatage - Hall Of The Mountain KingDespised Icon…
by Hales 
Local Stuff Lineup - 1.1.17
Saturday December 31

Local Stuff Lineup - 1.1.17

The Dogmatik Method - Trusting ChangeCadaver Dogs - The ChangeupRazorbliss - A Brand New CreatureNew Contagion - Burn It To…
by Hales 
Austin Carlile Has Left Of Mice & Men
Friday December 30

Austin Carlile Has Left Of Mice & Men

It is always incredibly difficult to announce the departure of a band mate, however it is even more difficult when…
by Hagar 
In Flames Pays Tribute to Lemmy
Thursday December 29

In Flames Pays Tribute to Lemmy

Yesterday marked one year since the passing of rock legend, and one of my heroes, Lemmy Kilmister. Well at a…
by Hagar 
Corey Taylor: 'A Different World' Behind The Scenes
Wednesday December 28

Corey Taylor: 'A Different World' Behind The Scenes

I found some behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the KORN song A Different World. The track is taken from KORN's…
by Handsome Joe 
New Music from Layne Staley!
Tuesday December 27

New Music from Layne Staley!

A new, incredibly rare recording of late Alice in Chains vocalist Layne Staley have appeared on ebay. The auction is…
by Hagar 
Top Five Favorite Songs Of 2016
Monday December 26

Top Five Favorite Songs Of 2016

2016 was a great year for music. With so many great bands releasing new stuff, it was hard to pick…
by Handsome Joe 
Corey Taylor - X-M@$
Sunday December 25

Corey Taylor - X-M@$

​Searching high and low through the schlock of rock Christmas songs, I found a classic. Merry Christmas Blitz Nation!
by Handsome Joe 
Metal Shop Lineup - 12.25.16
Saturday December 24

Metal Shop Lineup - 12.25.16

Korn - Kidnap The Sandy ClawsI See Stars - Calm Snow220 Volt - Heavy ChristmasHail Of Bullets - General WinterIhsahn…
by Hales 
Local Stuff Lineup - 12.25.16
Saturday December 24

Local Stuff Lineup - 12.25.16

​Suicide Toys - Aunt Acid8lb Pressure - CraveAnother Fine Mess - My PleasureAlone At Dawn - PeacemakerDream By Night -…
by Hales 
2017 Grammy Nominees For Rock & Metal
Friday December 23

2017 Grammy Nominees For Rock & Metal

The 2017 Grammy Awards are quickly approaching. This year in the rock and heavy metal categories, bands like Gojira, Korn,…
by Handsome Joe 
Rolling Stone's Interview with Phil Anselmo
Friday December 23

Rolling Stone's Interview with Phil Anselmo

​Phil opens up to Rolling Stone about his past in a pretty revealing interview that can be seen by clicking…
by Nuber 
Let Lars Ulrich Read you a Christmas Story This Evening
Wednesday December 21

Let Lars Ulrich Read you a Christmas Story This Evening

​My personal favorite member of Metallica to write about has given me a story again! Lars sat down with BBC…
by Hagar 
HALES' TOP ALBUMS OF 2016
Wednesday December 21

HALES' TOP ALBUMS OF 2016

JANUARY Toothgrinder – Nocturnal Masquerade Dream Theater – The Astonishing Failure Anthem – First World Problems Hoodie Allen – Happy…
by Hales 
RHCP's Drummer Played with BABYMETAL!
Monday December 19

RHCP's Drummer Played with BABYMETAL!

I'm 100% sure you came here to see Chad Smith rock out with BABYMETAL, not read my ramblings about it,…
by Hagar 
Man goes crazy in Apple store
Monday December 19

Man goes crazy in Apple store

​A French man seemed to not be happy with Apple as he walked into an Apple Store somewhere in France…
by Loper & Randi 
Metal Shop Lineup - 12.18.16
Sunday December 18

Metal Shop Lineup - 12.18.16

​Silent Civilian - Rebirth Of The TempleCode Orange - ForeverSaxon - Denim & LeatherOrigin - FiniteCaliban - MemorialAt The Drive In…
by Hales 
Local Stuff Lineup - 12.18.16
Sunday December 18

Local Stuff Lineup - 12.18.16

​Move Home - PalaverThe Wet Darlings - BicycleCoya Hill - AddictPlain Old Henry - Life Of A GhostLiquid6teen - Remember…
by Hales 
Don't Touch This Man's Package!
Sunday December 18

Don't Touch This Man's Package!

Genius. Absolute genius. That's the only way that I can describe my new hero, Jaireme Barrow. Now Mr. Barrow wanted to…
by Hagar 
Killswitch Engage Considering A Break
Sunday December 18

Killswitch Engage Considering A Break

​After their tour with Anthrax is over, KSE is looking at possibly taking a hiatus from touring, and changing the…
by Handsome Joe 

Blitz TV

Rock News

 

ON-AIR PLAYLIST

Song Bug

More Cool Blitz Stuff

Blitz on Social

  1. Facebook
  2. Twitter
  3. Instagram

Rock Twitter Feed

ON LOCATION

  1. EVENTS
  2. CONCERTS
January
Friday
20

Starset

7:00PM
Newport Music Hall
March
Wednesday
29

Black Stone Cherry

7:00PM
A&R Music Bar
May
Sunday
14

Red Hot Chili Peppers

8:00PM
Schottenstein Center

Blitz Photos

In Sports

 

In Entertainment

 

ON LOCATION

  1. EVENTS
  2. CONCERTS
January
Friday
20

Starset

7:00PM
Newport Music Hall
March
Wednesday
29

Black Stone Cherry

7:00PM
A&R Music Bar
May
Sunday
14

Red Hot Chili Peppers

8:00PM
Schottenstein Center